NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A T-shirts showing an old high school photo of Governor Bill Lee in a dress has raised $33,000 for charity so far.

That money is being donated to Nashville LAUNCH PAD, a nonprofit that provides emergency housing to LGBTQ+ youth.

A group called Concerned Citizens of Tennessee and an LGBTQ-owned print store called Music City Creative came up with the T-shirt idea that reads: Bill Lee is a drag.

They say it’s a response to lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Shirts are still being sold.

“We would set aside the first $5,000 to provide direct support to the young people who are affected by this painful legislation – things like talk therapy to unpack the trauma of being marginalized, or to provide hormones for individuals in a gender transition,” said H.G. Stovall, executive director, Nashville LAUNCH PAD.

The 6th annual All Pride comedy and drag show at Third Coast Comedy Club will be held Friday to benefit Nashville LAUNCH PAD.