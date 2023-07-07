NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — County Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson will be honored as the longest-serving member of the Grand Ole Opry in the show’s history.

On Saturday, July 22nd the Opry will celebrate Whisperin’ Bill with its Saturday night performance.

The set will include fellow Opry members Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson and Ricky Skaggs, among others.

Anderson was inducted into the Opry on July 15, 1961.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows running through December 2023 at 615-871-OPRY and opry.com.