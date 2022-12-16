NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting in February, parking meters in the downtown business district of Nashville will charge drivers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meanwhile, uptown meters will run from 6 a.m. to midnight every day.

The city is also making a move to modernize and replace traditional meters with kiosks, QR codes, and cell phone apps.

“We’re still just really really outdated,” said Metro Councilmember Brett Withers. “A lot of people don’t carry dollars, or quarters, or things anymore.”

Withers said the new technology, operated by Georgia-based Laz Paring, will bring Nashville up-to-speed with other cities.

“This is really well-timed to modernize it to make it actually easier to use on street parking,” said Withers.

In 2022, the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) said the traditional meters generated about $893,000. Officials estimate the 2023 upgrades could bump that revenue up to $1.2 million.

“That will help to pay for, for instance, staffing for our residential permit parking,” said Withers. “It’ll help us to provide some of that staffing through that revenue, to help provide better parking management, especially in our neighborhoods, residential permit parking, so I think for a lot of people in town, that’s a real benefit.”

NDOT said the new technology for Nashville’s Smart Parking Program will roll out over the next six months.