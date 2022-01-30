NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One pedestrian is dead after colliding with a car on Nolensville Pike early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Morton Avenue in South Nashville.

Police told News 2 on the scene that a bicyclist was traveling down Nolensville Pike when they collided with a vehicle.

The pedestrian was killed and the vehicle received windshield and minor vehicle damage.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No other information was immediately released.