NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One pedestrian is dead after colliding with a car on Nolensville Pike early Sunday morning.
The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Morton Avenue in South Nashville.
Police told News 2 on the scene that a bicyclist was traveling down Nolensville Pike when they collided with a vehicle.
The pedestrian was killed and the vehicle received windshield and minor vehicle damage.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.