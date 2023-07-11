NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Queen Bey is coming to Nashville, folks!

This Saturday, Beyoncé will perform at Nissan Stadium as part of the Renaissance World Tour —her first time back in Music City in five years — and just like with the Taylor Swift concerts in May, there is rain in the forecast this weekend. Here are the things you’ll need to know before Queen Bey takes the stage in the outdoor venue.

What will the weather be like?

Models show there is a strong likelihood of rain and possibly some thunderstorms Saturday, so members of the Beyhive should be prepared. Nissan Stadium does not allow umbrellas to be brought inside, so in order to keep dry, fans should bring rain jackets or ponchos to wear over their Renaissance Tour outfits.

The current forecast shows a 60% chance of storms with a high of 86 degrees.

What is the bag policy?

Nissan Stadium employs a clear bag policy. Bags may be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches and clear for larger bags. Small wallets and cases measuring 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches can be non-transparent.

In order to expedite entry and eliminate points of contact, Nissan Stadium encourages fans to skip bags altogether.

Where can I park?

Parking passes for the concert are available for purchase through Ticketmaster. The passes grant concertgoers access to the parking lots immediately surrounding the stadium. Additional parking is available downtown, with access to the stadium via the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

The concert will follow the same traffic plan used for all Nissan events and Titans games.

East Nashville residents will have access to Shelby Avenue until Metro police takes the road over for stadium egress. Woodland Street will be accessible for a portion of the day. Metro police will control the Woodland Street Bridge for shuttles and pedestrian traffic.

Rideshare lanes will be available on Woodland Street and Shelby Avenue at the KVB for drop-up and pick-up access.

What if there is severe weather?

According to stadium officials, the most important instruction in the event of severe weather is to follow the directions of staff and pay attention to the screens around the stadium. If an evacuation is necessary, the stadium will direct fans where they need to go to shelter in place.

Additionally, the stadium’s social media accounts will update fans on any delays or shelter-in-place orders.