NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — International superstar Beyoncé is set to take the stage in Music City Saturday, July 15, amid storms.

Thousands of tickets have been sold already as the Renaissance World Tour makes a stop at Nissan stadium, but members of the BeyHive are now wondering about the weather policy of the stadium with severe weather in the area.

Stadium officials said their policy states when lightning is present within an 8-mile radius of the stadium, fans will need to seek shelter. Umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium either, so fans will need to plan accordingly.

For some, the weather is not a deterrent.

“I’m going no matter what; I don’t care if it’s thundering. I’m out there. I’ll just take my jewelry off,” said Meriah Lewis who bought tickets to the concert.

Lewis flew from Birmingham, Alabama to Nashville to see the show rain or shine.

“I don’t want to miss this. It’s so important that I go. Since COVID, this is what I need; this is what we need, the BeyHive,” Lewis said.

If there is a shelter in place, fans can leave and then return to the stadium, but they have to make sure their mobile ticket is scanned out by a Nissan Stadium staff member before leaving.

The Nissan Stadium twitter account will also provide the latest updates on any weather-related instructions.