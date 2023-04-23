NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Historical Commission celebrated Bettie Page on her 100th birthday by dedicating a historical marker to the “Queen of Pinups” in downtown Nashville.

Saturday, April 22, marked the first-ever Bettie Page Day. Fans and family gathered on 7th Avenue to take part in the ceremony.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my aunt Betty and I know she’s looking down on us right now today and the best thing I can do is say a big, heartfelt thank you,” said Ron Brem, Page’s nephew.

Those in attendance said the Nashville native had a way of inspiring her fans to be the best versions of themselves.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“One of the things that I find most remarkable about is Bettie is that most icons and celebrities kind of inspire people to emulate them and while Betty certainly has that, and plenty of people emulate beautifully, she more so inspire peoples to be themselves.” said Tori Rodriguez, owner of Bettie Page Fitness.

The Betty Page historical marker can be found right outside of Hume-Fogg High School.