NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour are no doubt a hot commodity, costing fans time and money.

The Better Business Bureau said scammers will prey on any kind of event, especially a Taylor Swift concert.

They’re advising fans who are still looking for tickets to go through Nissan Stadium’s website for a direct and secure link to Ticketmaster. This is the only verified marketplace for tickets to the tour.

Another key piece of advice the BBB recommends is to pay with a credit card, instead of a debit card.

“If your purchasing online with a credit card and you do get taken advantage, immediately report it to your bank card company because they are going to help you. Debit card is cash so it’s going to be gone,” said Robyn Householder, BBB President/CEO serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Householder also advises fans to review all purchases, as scammers are looking for fans who are extra eager to get their hands on tickets and merchandise.

“I got very close to getting scammed,” Angela Murr said. “I had to make sure my daughters got tickets because they both have birthdays.”

If you would like to learn more about scam prevention, click here.