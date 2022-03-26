NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Larry Vannozzi, who has served as the Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service office in Nashville since 2004, retired yesterday. Larry served for 36 years in the weather service, the latter half of which was spent at the Nashville office.

Larry Vannozzi, Meteorologist in Charge at NWS Nashville

Besides leading his team through every severe weather event during the last 18 years, he oversaw many changes and improvements, ranging from the modernization of their website and digital platforms to the implementation of the dual-pole radar which helps detect tornadoes.

Larry Vannozzi, Meteorologist in Charge at NWS Nashville

But most of all, he assembled a staff of highly talented and motivated meteorologists and created an office culture that encouraged individual creativity, team camaraderie, and unique innovation. And he really cared about the members of his staff.

“What’s so great about Larry is that he truly lives by the service leadership platform,” explained Krissy Hurley, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist at NWS Nashville. “If there was a shift to be covered on a Saturday in the middle of the night, he was the first one to volunteer to work that. And you don’t see that often with Meteorologists in Charge in the National Weather Service.”

On the national level, Vannozi served on the committee that created the “Enhanced Fujita Scale” (EF-0 through EF-5), which is used for classifying tornado intensity. In addition, he was on the service assessment teams for May 3, 1999, Oklahoma/Southern Kansas tornado outbreak and, later, Hurricane Katrina.