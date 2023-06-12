NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A beloved Nashville sound engineer and dedicated Nashville Soccer Club supporter died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.

Metro Police said 35-year-old Benjamin Cowherd was driving eastbound on Thompson Lane on a Honda VTX motorcycle when he was struck by a Saturn Aura. the 19-year-old driver of the Saturn was making a left turn at the intersection of Nolensville Pike when the crash occurred, according to a release.

Cowherd was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

The 19-year-old motorist was charged with driving without a license and not having insurance; however, according to booking records, he has since been released on bond.

Now, stories of Cowherd’s legacy are pouring out with some of country music’s biggest names sharing their fond memories of him.

For over a decade, Cowherd worked with the weekly Whiskey Jam event. Ward Guenther, the event’s founder and host, shared this statement online:

“Something magic happens when you hear yourself sound good on a microphone for the first time. Ben Cowherd was behind that magic for countless artists at countless venues in Nashville. He gave them confidence & hope at a time they needed it more than ever. He changed a lot of lives. He was as giving as it gets. We’re devastated to share the news of his passing.”

Guenther said Cowherd genuinely cared about the artists he worked with.

Among them, superstar Luke Combs commented on Whiskey Jam’s statement saying, “I’ll never forget Ben running the board all those nights at Belcourt Taps and Whiskey Jam. He was one of a kind and made everyone smile. This one got me.”

Guenther said it didn’t matter if Cowherd was working with an award-winning performer or a new artist, he greeted everyone with the same smile.

“I’m glad that we’re seeing this appreciation and outpouring of love and support,” said Guenther. “I just hope that he understood how appreciated he was.”

Cowherd’s final show with Whiskey Jam was Thursday, June 8 during CMA Fest.

“I think our industry could use more guys like Ben and I hope that his influence on other singers, songwriters, artists, other sound engineers continues long beyond him,” said Guenther. “Just a real, genuine, care. And it’s not a care of who this person is or who they might go to become someday, it’s just a care out of the love of music.”

When he wasn’t amplifying artists’ voices, he was making music of his own, banging on a drum with supporters at Nashville Soccer Club matches.

In a statement, the Nashville Soccer Club said, “Ben was the beat of The Backline Supporters Collective, always drumming his heart away with a welcoming smile and spirit that were greater than life. Soccer was his tool to care and stand up for those in need, and with that he built a community of soccer fans and friends whose backgrounds surpassed borders.”

“He’s just very outgoing, said Jason Petty who met Cowherd in 2014 at a soccer watch party. “He’s just a very genuine, nice guy.”

During the NSC match on Saturday, June 17 at Geodis Park, Petty said they are planning a moment of silence during the 35th minute, as Cowherd was 35 years old.