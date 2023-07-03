NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sudden death of a beloved Nashville business owner has left loved ones in disbelief.

Audio specialists Duane Tabinski died by electrocution, according to the medical examiner, while helping set up audio for pre-race celebrations of NASCAR’s street race in Chicago.

“As to what happened, I haven’t read any official report yet. Everybody’s got a story. I just know I lost a friend,” colleague Chris Chapman said as he teared up.

In 2006, Duane committed to audio engineering, a venture that started in his garage which eventually led to his live event production company in his namesake “DUANE”, literally establishing a name for himself.

“He’s the perfect example of the American dream,” said Chapman.

His hard work paid off; over the years, DUANE landed gigs for a list of major performers and large-scale events, doing what he loved all across the country with Music City, of course, included, providing production from Municipal Auditorium to the CMA Music Festival. Working with NASCAR, however, was always a dream.

“He had many dreams. Duane was one of the most imaginative people that I’ve ever met. Anything that he dreamt about going after, he achieved it,” Chapman explained, saying he had a work ethic that was hard to match.

It was Duane’s character, though, that truly resonated with Chapman.

“It shows a character of a man, not by how he treats his peers, but by how he treats the people under him and that said a lot about him. He’s just a rare character,” Chapman said.

Marking another goal of his list, Duane was in Chicago to supply audio equipment for the NASCAR street race when officials said he suffered a “fatal medical emergency.” The medical examiner’s office determined he had died of electrocution.

It’s a reality that Chapman said he is still trying to wrap his head around while admitting Duane died doing what he loved.

“He had built his dream and he was living it and he was doing it at the moment when he left us.”

Duane lived with his wife, Kristin, in Hermitage. She said they are still waiting on the report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as they work to bring him home from Chicago.