NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Belmont University student was critically injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon while walking in Edgehill.

Metro police said the student, identified as an 18-year-old woman from New Jersey, was hit by a bullet while she was walking on the track in Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, leaving her “very critically wounded.”

The gunfire came from public housing across the street, according to investigators.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police reported a suspect had been taken into custody.