NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Belmont University student is recovering in the hospital after he was shot near campus early Saturday morning.

Belmont security tells News 2 at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a student said he was in a car with some friends traveling down 21st Avenue near Blair Boulevard, about half a mile from campus. That’s when someone in a car going the opposite direction reportedly fired shots toward them.

The student told security he was grazed by two bullets. He is being treated at the hospital and is expected to be released soon.

Security says the vehicle involved in the shooting is a grey sedan with black racing stripes on the hood.

The school family is asked to remember to follow these safety tips:

Stay alert for suspicious activity and notify Security if you see something of concern.

Remain aware of your surroundings. Keep your eyes up and alert when walking.

Travel in groups, especially at night. Use the buddy system. Communicate your whereabouts and stay together when traveling.

Travel in well-lit and well-populated areas.

Use the security escort service provided by Campus Security when on campus.

Trust your instincts – if you feel unsafe, get to a safe location; walk confidently and with purpose away from the risk and call Campus Security or the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Below are some important phone numbers to keep in mind.

Belmont Security non-emergency: 615-460-6617

Belmont Security emergency: 615-460-6911

Belmont University Office of Campus Security: 615-460-6617 or email campussecurity@belmont.edu

or email campussecurity@belmont.edu Metro Nashville Police non-emergency: 615-862-8600

Metro Nashville Police emergency: 911