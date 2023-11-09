NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Belmont University freshman who was shot in the head while walking on a track near campus has died from her injuries.

Metro police reported Jillian Ludwig, from New Jersey, died during the night. She was 18 years old.

Ludwig was previously in “extremely critical condition” after she was shot in Tuesday afternoon while walking in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park.

According to an arrest report, officers were flagged down to the park just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to respond to a report regarding a woman who was lying on the track. Officers soon found the Ludwig suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the gunfire came from public housing across the street, which was captured by the property’s surveillance cameras.

Metro police reported the footage showed a man wearing a yellow shirt, jeans and red shoes fire multiple shots toward a dark sedan traveling along 13th Court toward Deford Bailey Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At the same time, Ludwig was reportedly seen walking in the park on the opposite site of Deford Bailey Avenue and falling down after being struck by a bullet fired by the suspect. Ludwig laid on the ground until she was found by a passerby about an hour after the shots were fired, according to Metro police.

During the investigation, an informant allegedly told officers 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor was responsible for the shooting.

A witness told officers she saw Taylor enter a housing unit in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South after the shots were fired, according to an arrest report. Officers took Taylor into custody as he was walking out of an Edgehill Homes apartment just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Taylor was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk released a statement about how Taylor could not be prosecuted earlier this year for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to an incident from August 2021 because he was found incompetent.

Taylor was last arrested less than two months ago, on Sept. 21, in a grocery store parking lot while driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been taken during a carjacking on Sept. 16 by two men in ski masks on Whites Creek Pike near Dickerson Pike.

Even though Taylor did not admit to being involved in the carjacking, police said he was charged with felony auto theft and released on a $20,000 bond. However, Taylor failed to appear in court for that charge on Friday, Nov. 3, so the court issued a warrant for failure to appear warrant.

As of Wednesday morning, Taylor remains jailed on a $280,000 bond. Metro police are in discussions to upgrade his charges.