NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Texas-based developer, Cypressbrook, hopes to build a 417-unit apartment complex in Bellevue to accommodate Nashville’s rapid growth, but neighbors told News 2 it’ll do more harm than good, especially when it comes to flooding.

The complex would be built on the 43-acre plot of land on Morton Mill Road near the Harpeth River. The developer told News 2 the project would add significant connections to the existing Harpeth River Greenway system and provide additional access to Bellevue Park at no cost to the taxpayer.

In addition, the developer would donate 20 acres of land to Metro Parks.

However, longtime resident James Pfeiffer said the development has no benefit to the people who live in Bellevue. He hopes the project is rejected.

“The only people who would want to do this would be the (developers) who want to buy the property and develop it and make some money and then go back to Texas, or wherever they’re from,” Pfeiffer said.

The land the proposed development would sit on was classified as a minimal risk flood zone in 2012, but Grace Stracker, chief operations officer of the Harpeth Conservancy said flooding in the area has likely gotten worse since then.

She said all the development’s planned access points currently flood during heavy rain, which makes her worry potential future tenants would be surrounded by water and trapped; residents and emergency crews wouldn’t be able to access it.

“That’s the issue, the access,” Stracker said. “What will happen when people need to leave and come home? From what we have looked at, we don’t believe that issue has been adequately addressed by the developers.”

The engineer of the project, Alan Thompson, said the project has plenty of access points and would build new ones that would benefit everyone in Bellevue. The plan includes adding a bridge over the river which would connect to Coley Davis Road, and a 10-mile greenway which would connect the rest of the area.

Thompson added the law requires developments to prove their project would not have any negative impacts on a 100-year floodplain, which has a 1% chance of flooding per year when building in a flood zone.

“It is not beneficial for us to develop a community that’s not going to be successful,” Thompson said. “It’s not beneficial for us to develop a community that is going to have any kind of safety or add any kind of safety concerns.”

A final plan will be presented to the planning commission Oct. 13, when the members will either recommend it to Metro Council for approval or reject it.

Thompson said in the meantime, he will continue to listen to neighbors’ concerns and attempt to address them.