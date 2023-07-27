NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home under construction in Bellevue was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 1 a.m. in the 8500 block of McCrory Lane.

No injuries were reported. The walls and the roof of the home had been constructed but only the chimney remains standing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.