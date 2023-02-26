NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville first responders spent part of Sunday night battling a blaze at a house in Bellevue.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, when crews responded to reports of a fire in the 7000 block of Highway 100 on Sunday, Feb. 26, they discovered flames coming from the attic area of a residential property.

Fire officials told News 2 around 6:45 p.m. that personnel had extinguished the blaze and were “performing salvage and overhaul” at the scene.

Then, shortly after 7:30 p.m., the department tweeted that units were still working the scene of the fire, adding that crews were shuttling water to fully extinguish the fire because the closest hydrant was more than 1,500 feet away from the home.

As of this writing, the Nashville Fire Department’s active incidents dataset still shows crews at the scene of the Highway 1000 house fire.

There are no reports of injuries resulting from this incident.