NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Bellevue dad is walking hundreds of miles to support his son and raise awareness about autism.

Brad Meshell is the founder of Jacob’s Audible, an organization dedicated keeping the public informed about autism and how families approach it. Meshell said his world, and his view, changed when his son Jacob was diagnosed.

“Had a great friend yesterday tell me it seems like the world of autism keeps running the football and maybe we need to throw the football to maybe make some changes, get some progress going with how autism is viewed and how its approached. So that’s where the idea came about. And we when we started digging this thing, I was like, Okay, how we’re going to start this thing off? What are we going to do to make an impact and let people know what Jacobs Audible is and how we’re going to make a change in the autistic world?” explained Meshell.

Now Meshell is on a mission, walking the entire Natchez Trace from start to finish.

He started in Natchez, Mississippi earlier this week and is making his way north, covering about 15 miles per day.

“You can track the track, is what we call it, and you can track the journey. And then we’re also going to have a daily vlog to really just wrap up what happened that day. And then maybe each day give a little bit more insight on the world of autism, maybe 30 days of autism facts that I’ll be sharing along the way,” said Meshell.

The Trace covers about 400 miles right up to Nashville. you can follow Meshell’s progress through the Jacob’s Audible Facebook page.