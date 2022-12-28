NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was reportedly taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation Wednesday morning following a fire at a building in a Bellevue apartment complex.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Nashville Fire Department said crews responded to the 6500 block of Harding Pike for reports of a fire.

When units arrived at the scene, they reportedly discovered heavy smoke showing in Building L, but the occupants had already evacuated.

According to officials, the flames were crossing between the roof and the attic space at the apartment, so first responders worked to cut the fire off before it spread, saving the building from burning down.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, officials told News 2 the fire was out, adding that fire investigators were on the scene while crews were still checking for extensions.

There are reportedly six units in Building L.

While the total number of people impacted by the incident is currently unknown, the Nashville Fire Department said property management was at the scene with residents and the Red Cross had been called.