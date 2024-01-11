BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Belle Meade has 22 license plate reader (LPR) cameras, creating a crime net surveilling every way in and out of the city.

However, starting on Monday, Jan. 15, the Belle Meade Police Department will take it a step further with new, cutting edge technology that will let officers dart, tag, and track suspects in the city and beyond.

The department has purchased a new system called Safe Star, giving police an effective and safe way to catch criminals.

According to Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Williams, eight Belle Meade police cars will be armed with darts, each of which are equipped with a tracking device.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Williams said. “We’re a very safe community.”

Thanks to the city’s comprehensive LPR network, officers will often get behind vehicles that are registered as stolen, but as soon as they turn on their emergency equipment, the suspects usually flee, putting the police, the citizens, and even the suspects in danger, according to Williams.

“Once those blue lights come on, these suspects, they’ll take off, and they have no regard for the public,” the chief said.

Now, an officer will have the option of pulling up behind a suspect and, using a guiding laser, firing the tracking dart from the front of the police car to the suspect’s vehicle.

“It actually shoots compressed air. It heats up, heats the glue up,” Williams explained as he showed News 2 the equipment.

Thanks to glue and magnets inside the dart, it sticks to the car. Then, once the dart is securely affixed to the vehicle, authorities can safely back off, allowing the suspect to drive away thinking he or she has escaped.

In reality, police can follow the suspect’s trail thanks to the GPS on the dart.

According to Williams, the dart travels just under 30 mph and it rarely leaves any damage to the vehicle it strikes.

Williams described a typical scenario for the new crime-fighting technology: “Say we get an LPR hit of a stolen vehicle. Our officers will go to that scene, they’ll locate the suspect, they’ll go ahead and dart it before they ever activate any emergency equipment. That way we’re not trying to dart this thing at 100 miles an hour, we’re doing it in a safe manner, so this allows us to put this tracking device on them before they ever even realize what’s going on.”

The system comes with a mobile device that allows an officer to fire the dart even if they’re not in the police car. This will come in handy when an officer is approaching a suspect’s window and the suspect takes off while the officer is outside of the police car.

“This is just another tool. We’re all about technology. We want to be ahead of the curve,” Williams told News 2. “The criminals are always thinking of new ways, and so we’ve got to be ahead of that, so this is just another tool we’re going to have at our department.”

The program costs $73,500. However, there is some good news for Belle Meade tax payers: the program is covered through a state crime grant from the Office of Criminal Justice Programs.