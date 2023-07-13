NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Queen Bey is making a return to Nashville for her Renaissance World Tour.

According to the Better Business Bureau, ticket scammers are preying on the emotion of her dedicated fans, using social media to advertise fake tickets.

“Difficult is an understatement; this was wild,” Beyoncé fan Kristen Carter said. “The way that these prices were gouged was so ridiculous; it was way worse than The Formation World Tour, because they were trying to make money or whatever, but this was wild.”

The buying and reselling of tickets through Ticketmaster has brought issues even before Beyoncé’s concert, similar to the controversy in May revolving around Taylor Swift ticket sales.

“We encourage anyone to use a credit card,” Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky BBB Director of Marketing Lorneth Peters said. “If you are scammed, you can reach out to your credit card company and let them know that there are some fraudulent charges.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster for Beyoncé’s concert is $129.78, and the most expensive is $2,214.

“Scammers will also try to pressure you to buy their tickets quickly and will sometimes tell you that they only have the number of tickets you want left,” Peters said. “We advise everyone to only buy tickets through a verified website or the venue’s site.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium. For more information, click here.