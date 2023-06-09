NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Water Services crews have reported they are responding to a broken 16-inch water main on Battery Lane at the intersection of Lealand Lane in the Oak Hill neighborhood.

Eastbound Battery Lane is closed at Granny White, and Westbound Battery Lane is closed at Dustin Lane. Motorists must access Soper Avenue from Glendale Lane, according to MWS.

(Source: MWS Outage Map)

Southbound Lealand is closed at Glendale Lane, and Northbound Lealand is closed at Stonewall.

In addition to affecting traffic in the area, the break is also affecting water service to approximately 100 customers, MWS said.

The cause or severity of the break is currently unknown. Repairs are expected to continue into the evening rush hours but are happening as quickly as possible to open up the intersection and restore service to affected customers, they said.