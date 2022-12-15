NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It has been one of Nashville’s most iconic landmarks for almost three decades. The AT&T building, commonly referred to as the Batman Building, has kept it’s title as the tallest building not only in the city but also in the state since 1994.
For residents and visitors alike, the Batman Building has been a welcoming sight. This week News 2 explores the history of the Batman Building, and how it has impacted Music City.
Here’s the view of the building through the lens of News 2 crews in the late 90’s and early 2000s.
Batman Building Facts:
- 632ft. tall
- 670,000sf
- 1,300-space underground parking garage
- 3-story winter garden open to the public