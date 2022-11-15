NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hitmaker Barry Manilow will perform in Nashville next year as part of his limited-engagement arena tour to mark his 50th anniversary as a performing artist.

Manilow will play Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 20, 2023. His tour includes only seven performances with three shows in Florida, two in Georgia and one in North Carolina.

“I look forward to this upcoming amazing year celebrating my personal milestone with my fans that have been with me throughout these many wonderful years,” said Manilow.

Manilow is one of the world’s all-time best selling recording artists, having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide. He has 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Tickets open with a presale Nov. 17 (code: SMILE) and all tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.