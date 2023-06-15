NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Midtown Hills area is seeing an uptick in certain crimes. One of the newest trends they are seeing is called “bank jugging.”

“Some of the crimes we see here in the Midtown Hills are car break-ins; we also have stolen vehicles, and a new trend that we’re seeing now is called jugging,” explained Sgt. Cecilia Gomez.

Gomez said “jugging” is a form of robbery where a suspect follows a victim from a bank, ATM, or check-cashing store to their next location. There, the suspect threatens or assaults the victim, and attempts to take the person’s money.

“They’ll watch for people that come out of the bank or out of the ATM with money, and what they do is they follow them to a nearby area to rob them,” she said.

The crime may be new to Middle Tennessee, but it’s popping up in other areas across the U.S. In California, video was captured outside of a Wells Fargo bank. Their surveillance captured a customer going inside to make a withdrawal. Once outside, two people were waiting to assault and rob him.

This type of crime is often centered around banks and ATM’s. In Midtown Hills, officers are seeing specific people become a target.

“We see them a lot with construction workers, people that wear specific uniforms,” Gomez said. “Our biggest targets are Latinos.”

This isn’t the only type of crime they are responding to.

“We have a lot of things happening in Midtown, mostly car break-ins. Those are our biggest things,” explained Gomez.

Midtown Hills is located just around the corner from Downtown Nashville, making it a prime location for thieves looking for people coming from out of town.

“Mostly on the weekend when they go out and then they come back to their cars, they realize that they have been broken into,” Gomez said.

Oftentimes, criminals are finding guns. This week, Metro police revealed 559 guns have been stolen from vehicles so far this year; 21 guns were reported stolen last week.

With an increase in the amount of cars being stolen, police are noticing a trend.

“With stolen vehicles, we’ve been seeing a lot of Kia and Hyundai being easy targets,” Gomez said.

She urged people to check recalls of certain Kias and Hyndais to see if their vehicle qualifies for a new anti-theft system.

Tips to avoid being a target of bank jugging include: