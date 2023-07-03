NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last month, a registered eagle’s nest was destroyed.

When this all started Kaleb Stratton, a district sergeant for Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, was on the case. When he showed up at the scene of the eagle’s home destroyed, he said he found one baby eagle that was fine.

The next day when he returned there was a second eaglet that was doing okay. Thankfully, both baby birds were ready to leave the nest in the next few weeks.

Stratton noticed a piece of equipment that was the possible cause of the destruction, but the case is still under investigation.

On the bright side, the eaglets are thriving with a neighbor spotting one of the birds flying by!

Bald and golden eagles are protected creatures under a law that was enacted in 1940.