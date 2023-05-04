NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There was a disturbance Thursday morning outside a Nashville school that involved a bail bondsman and a wanted person.

The incident took place around 9:20 a.m. at Valor, a charter school in Nashville. According to a letter sent to the Valor family from the school, their armed patrol officer immediately responded and made contact with the situation to ensure the campus was safe for students.

The school said a bail bondsman detained and stunned the wanted individual on school property.

Metro Nashville Police were called to the scene, and Valor said they filed a report.

The letter further reads:

Valor has given an official warning to the bail bonds company and their state association that if they are on our property again, they will be prosecuted for trespassing, as this is not activity that is welcome on school property. Lucie Rhoads, Valor Managing Director of Development & Strategic Initiatives

News 2 reached out to Metro Police for more information about the incident. Around 3:00 p.m. MNPD’s public information office told us officers did respond to the school to take a report.

Police said the bail bondsman claimed he did not know he was on school property. He had followed the suspect to the property, when the suspect got of of the car and ran. The bondsman then chased and eventually stunned the suspect to take the wanted person into custody, according to MNPD.