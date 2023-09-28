NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that had been set on fire and left in a wooded area of Southeast Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers responded to the area off the 300 block of Franklin Limestone Road on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after a worker arrived to clear brush around 10:30 a.m. and discovered the vehicle, which was still smoldering, but totally burned.

Before the vehicle was towed, authorities said they looked inside the trunk and found the “badly burned body.”

As of Thursday, Sept. 28, the medical examiner is still working to identify the man, according to officials.

If you have any information about this murder, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

No additional details have been released about the investigation.