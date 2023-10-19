NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — His hiatus from the stage is over: Bad Bunny is once again heading on tour. After taking a break from live performances in 2023, with exceptions like Coachella, the Grammy Awards and the Latin Billboard Awards, global recording artist Bad Bunny announced he is returning to trap music in 2024.

The staggering, 47-show tour will see fans enjoy him in a more intimate setting next year, according to Live Nation. He will visit 37 North American cities, starting Feb. 21 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. An experience curated for his day-one fans, the “Most Wanted” Tour will be a “rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star’s trap roots,” according to Live Nation, who warned parental discretion is advised.

One of those stops is Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Fans can register ahead of ticket sales online HERE. Registration will take place until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Oct. 22. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on-sale, which begins Wednesday, Oct. 25.