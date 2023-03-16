NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 144 years later, Hatch Show Print Shop is still pressing on.

The brand has set up shop in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum after calling Broadway home for 21 years. That was the shop’s sixth move after moving all around the city.

In 2012, Director of Hatch Show Print, Celene Aubry, was brought in to help move the shop to its now home and is proud to lead the charge.

“I mean I think it’s really hard to not go too far in Nashville and not come across a Hatch Show Print Poster,” Aubry said.

Aubry recognizes the importance of leading the iconic brand, considering its importance to the city and the people who call it home.

“Today the posters don’t tell you or sell you, so they might not be memorable that way, but they are the few tangible items that you can take away from an event,” Aubry said.

Aubry notes that’s intentional. She says the further we get into the digital age, the less physical reminders we have. Which is why all these years later, not much has changed.

“What changes is the colors you use, the ink that we hand mix to print the posters, and the imagery and graphic elements we incorporate,” Aubry said.

The process is called Letter Press Printing. Essentially that’s letters pressed into paper with ink in between, created with historic blocks and vibrant colors.

“And the strong visual appeal of a poster, or billboard, or an advertisement that has come out of the shop since the beginning has really stuck with people,” Aubry said.

Here’s the Backstory: After changing ownership multiple times, in 1992, Gaylord Entertainment donated the iconic brand to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum after consulting with the shop since the 1980s.

This was to keep the brand alive in a city that’s rapidly evolving.

“You can’t move forward if you don’t remember where you came from, so we keep that alive, and we keep these processes alive, to remind us of that and know where we can go next,” Aubry said.

The designs range from concert posters, historic events, and personal milestones, shipped across the country and even across the pond.

“It runs from 30th wedding anniversary to Paul McCartney’s making his first appearance ever in Nashville and everything in between,” Aubry said.

What began as a print shop near the capitol over 100 years ago is still sharing stories in Nashville’s history today.

“I always think Hatch Show Print has been the wallpaper, but it now also informs the visual identity of the city,” Aubry said.

If you’d like to learn more about the story behind the design, the shop offers tours to its one million visitors who pass through the Country Music Hall of Fame each year.