NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Napier Elementary got a jump start on the new academic year Saturday with the third annual Back-to-School Bash in Nashville!

Even though the festivities had to be moved inside the school because of the rain, Creative Girls Rock offered a one-stop-shop for all back-to-school essentials.

Kids were able to receive backpacks, school supplies, and even free haircuts. In addition, they were able to enjoy a live DJ, food, arts and crafts, face painting, and giveaways.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Hermitage Precinct were also on hand with lots of fun games for students.

On top of that, Tennessee Titans cheerleaders stopped by to join in the fun.

Meanwhile, Metro Nashville Public Schools’ first day of school is on Tuesday, Aug. 8.