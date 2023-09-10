NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of brides and grooms flock to downtown Nashville every year to celebrate an action-packed weekend before tying the knot.

In fact, one Nashville filmmaker was so fascinated by the bachelorette and bachelor phenomenon that he decided to make a documentary about it. The film premiered at the Belcourt theater in 2022 and can be viewed online.

However, one study is showing that not only is Music City the “Bachelorette Capital”, but it is quickly becoming a favorite place for couples to elope.

The data provided by Vegas-based Chapel of the Flowers, ranks Nashville in the sixth spot as one of the world’s most popular places to elope. In fact, there are 3,975 monthly searches worldwide involving eloping in Nashville, showed the data.

It comes as no surprise that Vegas took the crown as the most popular destination. The study found that there are at least 11,800 searches every month worldwide for terms search as “Vegas elopement” and “elope in Las Vegas.”

Top 10 most popular destination to elope worldwide:

Las Vegas Italy Scotland Ireland Spain Nashville New Orleans Iceland Greece New York City

According to Chapel of the Flowers, the United States is the country most interested in elopement worldwide. Data shows that millennials are now opting to elope rather than hosting large traditional weddings.