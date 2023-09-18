NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A babysitter is facing felony child neglect charges after police said a toddler sustained injuries while in her care.

According to an arrest report, the alleged neglect occurred on Aug.27th after the mother of two boys, who are aged two and three, dropped her sons off to the home of Kania Caldwell.

The mother of the two boys told officers that 29-year-old Kania Caldwell, who is a worker at a daycare center, was supposed to supervise the boys while she was at work.

Around 6:30 p.m., the mother said she received a text message from Caldwell that said her boys were injured.

In an arrest report, the mother told officers that she immediately left work and arrived at Caldwell’s home to find her 3-year-old son covered in multiple cuts, scratches and bruises.

According to an arrest report, both boys were taken to Vanderbilt’s Pediatric Emergency Room to receive care for their injuries.

During questioning, Caldwell told officers that her son may have caused the injuries while she was downstairs cooking dinner. She told officers that she heard a commotion while cooking and went upstairs to find the 3-year-old victim “bloodied and battered,” said the arrest report.

In a bedroom, officers found school supplies including scissors and sharpened pencils, which were accessible to the children.

Caldwell was taken into custody after police determined she failed to provide supervision expected of a caregiver. She was charged with two felony counts of child neglect.