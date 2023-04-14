NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned new information about the horrific case of a three-month-old boy who was found dead inside a Bellevue apartment that operated as an unlicensed daycare.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, two parents—including the mother of the deceased infant—entered the small apartment and discovered seven babies unattended in the front room and a back bedroom, according to sources close to the investigation.

After finding the unresponsive three-month-old boy in a bedroom, the parents reportedly started performing CPR and called 911.

Sources said the baby boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, but his cause of death is still unknown, pending a toxicology report.

Meanwhile, the six other unattended babies—all of whom are under 16 months old—reportedly had dirty diapers, but they were still in good health.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the woman in charge of the children as 51-year-old Anne C. Jordan.

According to authorities, hikers found Jordan hours later at Harpeth River State Park.

Investigators told News 2 that Jordan had self-inflicted wounds from a suicide attempt. She was flown to a Nashville hospital, where she is now listed in stable condition.

Detectives said they interviewed Jordan, who said she put the three-month-old down for a nap, but when she returned about 20 minutes later, she found him unresponsive.

Jordan told law enforcement she attempted to perform CPR. However, she couldn’t revive the baby. Rather than call 911, Jordan allegedly fled from the apartment and attempted suicide at the state park outside Kingston Springs.

Police said Jordan claimed she left the Bellevue apartment around 2 p.m. on Monday, nearly 90 minutes before the parents arrived and made their terrible discovery.

A source told News 2 that nothing of real consequence was found in Jordan’s car, which was left in the parking lot at Harpeth River State Park.

Jordan reportedly did not leave a written note, but authorities did discover some medication.

As of this time, Jordan is not under arrest, but the case is still very active and Metro Police plan to stay in touch with the district attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, News 2 found a bouquet left at the doorstep of Jordan’s apartment on Friday, April 14, serving as a memorial to the tragedy that took place inside.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) shared the following statement about the incident earlier this week:

The child care provider was not licensed through our Child Care Licensing Program. However, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will assist law enforcement and other authorities in their investigation of the situation as needed. All child mistreatment investigations are typically led by Tennessee Department of Children Services (DCS), and they may be able to provide more information.

Additionally, we would like to make people aware that there are several resources that are available to locate safe, quality, licensed child care facilities through our online navigation tool at Find Child Care (tn.gov). We also have child care payment assistance programs for parents that may need financial assistance if their income falls below the 85th percentile of State Median Income.

Our mission at TDHS is to ensure that we work together to build strong families by connecting Tennesseans to the supportive services they need to lead them towards economic stability. We also encourage anyone interested in operating a child care agency to go through our licensure program as we continue to work to support safe, healthy and educationally rich opportunities for our children to grow and learn. Please visit this link for more information: How to Become a Licensed Child Care Provider (tn.gov)