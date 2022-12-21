NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 84 days in the ICU at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, baby Quinnlee is finally going home for Christmas.

There’s been a hold-up for Quinnlee because the device that helps her breathe is manufactured in Buffalo, New York.

Due to a state law, the company could not ship the device unless they had a physical office here in the state of Tennessee.

Well, all of that was made possible just days before Christmas.

For baby Quinlee’s parents, their one wish was to bring their little girl home for Christmas.

“Honestly, hour by hour everything has changed, when we got the call, I didn’t believe it until we walked out the door just now,” Diamond Bowery, Quinnlee’s mom said.

It has been an uphill battle for Quinnlee.

Quinnlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress (SMARD). Her mom explains it is similar to ALS for babies.

A device called a “Cuirass” has been a saving grace. It works as an iron lung and helps Quinlee breathe on her own. The only issue was getting a machine of their own so they could bring Quinnlee home.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“Whatever held us up legally from the state, Tennessee, we are going to make sure no family ever has to go through this,” Bowery said.

As for Wednesday night, they have a special surprise planned for Quinlee’s older brother.

“He does not know, his Elfie is going to bring us home for Christmas,” Bowery said.

It took a miracle and one determined set of parents, to bring Quinlee home.

“We are so excited it’s going to be what may be our only Christmas, we hope for more, but we are going to make it the best Christmas,” Bowery said.

If you would like to help the family out financially with hospital bills a GoFundMe can be found here.