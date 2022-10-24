NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Monday, Metro police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center after she was reported missing on Sept. 22, 2022.

“Sorry,” said Annette Sherril as she cried into her friend’s shoulder. Sherrill got emotional after thinking back to everything her family has gone through, and now with her daughter missing, it is difficult to keep her emotions inside.

“I hope she comes home, and I hope we find her,” Sherril said.

Her daughter went missing on her birthday after the family went to a nearby park on Chestnut Street and 3rd Avenue. According to police, Avonna had gotten into an argument with her mother, and when Sherrill looked up, Avonna was gone.

“I can’t imagine how she’s feeling right now, because I don’t feel good,” said Sherrill.

For weeks, Sherrill has been searching and pleading for help. A flyer of her daughter has seen been reposted on social media hundreds of times.

“It’s been difficult. It’s been hard,” said Niechie Baker, a family friend. “Avonna we love you, and we want you home.”

This isn’t the first time, this family has gone through grief. News 2 spoke with Sherrill earlier this year after her other daughter was shot and killed. It’s traumatic events like that, that can sometimes trigger young people to the point of dangerous situations. Sherrill said she is worried about the mental health of her Avonna.

“Children, minors, are more sustainable to danger. They don’t really have the street smarts to be out anywhere on their own really, and social media tends to be the quickest and easiest way to locate somebody,” explained Victoria Warren with Middle Tennessee Missing Children.

Warren explained how the organization has been tracking missing and runaway teens across the Middle Tennessee area. Currently, there are nearly 30 children listed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Missing Children list.

“There’s just so many things they can get into, so many people that don’t have their best interests at heart, that prey on people that are innocent and unfortunately minors do fall under that category,” Warren explained.

Metro police say Avonna was last seen at the J.C. Napier Apartment homes, but no one has been in touch with her since. If you see Avonna or know where she may be, call Metro police.