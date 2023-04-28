NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Gruesome” is how loved ones described the death of a North Carolina man who was stabbed in East Nashville three months ago.

Jamal Moore’s body was discovered by a passerby in a grassy area near a parking lot in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue on Jan. 28, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

As Moore’s friends and family learn new details from his autopsy, they are still desperately searching for his killer.

“He was definitely fighting for his life, and that is what really hurts me to know that,” said Victoria Orr.

Orr and Moore were “best buddies,” she said.

“The pain is still there, the confusion is there, the anger is definitely there, just a lot of emotions are flowing through everybody, all his friends all his family,” Orr explained. “He was really loved.”

The 30-year-old was from North Carolina, but he was reportedly taking care of work related to his short-term rental business in Nashville when he was stabbed to death.

“Who could be that cruel and malicious to do something like that to somebody like Jamal is just heartbreaking,” Orr said as she teared up.

Moore’s autopsy results reignited the emotions, uncovering dark details of how he was killed.

“It’s just brutal,” Orr described. “Like, it’s just gruesome.”

According to Orr, Moore was stabbed in the neck and struck by a vehicle, leaving him with blunt force injuries and a broken rib cage.

“There was a bite mark on his left upper arm, so I mean, it was a fight,” Orr explained. “You can tell he was fighting for his life. He had cuts on his hands, bruises. He was definitely fighting somebody.”

Orr said she can’t believe that fight went unseen and unheard, so she urges anyone who witnessed it to come forward and provide answers.

“I think anybody to go to that length to stab somebody in the neck is angry, but it just goes back to the question, who could be that upset with Jamal that doesn’t have an evil bone in his body, would not hurt anybody, just pure good?” she said. “I don’t see how someone can still walk around and live with themselves after doing something that horrific. We want answers, we want to know who did this.”

Shortly after Moore was found, police said they recovered a white SUV that appeared to have blood on its exterior at a storage facility in the 1800 block of Gallatin Avenue. That vehicle was linked back to Moore.

On Friday, April 28, authorities told News 2 the investigation into Moore’s homicide is active and “advancing.”

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.