ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Antioch man was hospitalized with severe injuries after an auto thief ran him over with his own vehicle.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday on Scott Valley Drive.

Lawn care professional John Campos was loading his trailer with equipment when the suspect jumped into his truck and floored the vehicle.

Campos described the suspect as a blue-eyed man who was bald and was wearing red shoes.

The 27-year-old landscaper told News 2 he was on the back of the trailer and held on for dear life, as the thief roared out of the driveway.

Campos said the hatch to the Dodge Durango was open and he could see the man’s face a few feet away.

Campos said the thief saw him and attempted to knock him off the trailer.

“He never said anything, but he noticed me, he looked in the mirror, and our eyes locked, and he said you mother [expletive] under his breath, zig-zagged out of the driveway,” he recalled.

Campos said normally he has a firearm with him, but on this date, he did not. For a moment he thought about getting into the vehicle, but he knew he only had a knife and he didn’t know if the thief was armed.

“That’s where survival kicked in, and I’m thinking maybe he has a gun. I don’t have mine. You can’t bring a knife to a gunfight.”

At that point that Campos jumped from the left side of the trailer. At the same time, he said the thief turned left. Campos said both wheels of the trailer ran him over.

Campos said his adrenaline was pumping and he walked back to his driveway where he was met by his emotional sister who called for help. He realized how injured he was about the time the ambulance arrived.

Campos suffered a major gash above his eye, three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and road rash to his hands and knees.

“I have been in bed for three days,” Campos said, not sure when he will get out of the hospital.

“I haven’t felt so much pain,” he explained showing News 2 the tube still in his chest helping his lungs stay inflated.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

When asked what he would say to the thief, who is still at large, Campos said he will get his eventually. Campos called the man a monster.

According to Metro Police the Dodge Durango, the trailer, and the lawn equipment have not been recovered. If you have any information you are urged to contact MNPD.

Campos does not have insurance and a Gofundme account has been established on his behalf.