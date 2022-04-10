NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An auto burglary suspect was arrested after trying to break into an unmarked police car with a detective inside.

Metro police say 18-year-old Lamarion Buchanan pulled on the door of a detective’s unmarked police car, unaware the detective was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Detectives were in the area of 6th Avenue North and Monroe Street Saturday at around 10:15 p.m. when they saw Buchanan looking into cars parked in a gravel lot and pulling on door handles. When he approached the detective’s car, he pulled on the rear driver’s side door handles before realizing the detective was inside.

Buchanan fled the scene on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later. He also reportedly dropped a .380 caliber pistol prior to his arrest, which police later recovered. The gun was reported stolen on April 4 from an unlocked car parked on Hume Street, according to investigators.

Recovered gun (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Buchanan is charged with attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and evading arrest. He is free on a $12,500 bond.