NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.

It happened on August 31 at the Blum North business in the 1000 block of Reverend Dr. Enoch Jones Boulevard.

The suspect can be seen throwing what appears to be large bottles of oil and a canister of gasoline in the window of the business.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.