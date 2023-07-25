NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The attorneys for former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada are asking a federal judge to dismiss charges against him for a mailer scheme.

Last August, a grand jury indicted Casada and his chief of staff, Cade Cothren, on bribery and money laundering charges relating to a scheme involving a fraudulent business and state funds.

Casada’s attorneys argue the companies were legitimate and customers got what they paid for.

Click here to read the Memorandum of law in support of motion to dismiss

Casada and Cothren were indicted by a Federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in a bribery and kickback conspiracy. They were charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Just seven months into 2019, Casada resigned from his role as Speaker amid a scandal in his office. He was hit with allegations including sending racist and sexist text messages to Cothren. The FBI raided Cadada’s and Cothren’s homes in January 2021.

Federal agents searched the offices and homes of several Republican Tennessee lawmakers in January of 2021, a move that led three legislative staff members to be placed on paid administrative leave.

Cothren allegedly sent racist and sexually explicit text messages between 2014-2016. Cothren admitted to drug use during that time and claimed he was seeking help.

According to the 20-count indictment in 2022, each charge has a maximum prison sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for each count.

The case is set to go to trial this October.