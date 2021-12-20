NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody for aggravated attempted burglary after police said he was banging outside a Bellevue resident’s home trying to enter.

It happened at 11:47 p.m. Sunday night on Barlin Court. Police said they received a call about a burglary after the victim reportedly heard someone banging on their back door.

When officers arrived, they said they heard the suspect, Demarko Lockett, 37, talking behind a fence, but could not see him. An officer then stood on a trash can and saw Lockett standing with his hands in the air.

An affidavit stated that officials then pulled the fence apart, and arrested Lockett, who told them he was trying to find a warm place to stay.

Authorities said the exterior door handle was damaged due to Lockett trying to gain entry into the victim’s home.

During a search, officers said they found a syringe and white powder that Lockett confirmed was cocaine.