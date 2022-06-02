NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged Wednesday morning with attempted burglary after he was found stuck inside a closed Nashville business.

Officers said they were called to Mario’s Tobacco and Beer Market located at 1204 Murfreesboro Pike. The business is currently not operating, but the owner called police after he reportedly found Quinton Collins, 34, stuck inside the back of the business with a machete.

By the time police arrived, they said Collins was able to escape through a window he broke to get inside the business, then ran. Metro police said they found Collins at the Hometowne Studios hotel located at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike.

When officers searched him, they said they found three oxycodone pills, a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and half of an unknown orange pill on him. Police said Collins also had an outstanding warrant.