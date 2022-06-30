NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI is joining in on a Nashville attempted arson investigation.

A release from the Metro Nashville Police Department states the FBI is now helping Specialized Investigations Division detectives and Hazardous Devices Unit officers in the investigation of attempted arson of the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the pro-life resource center where they found the front window had been smashed and an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device was inside.

The words “Janes Revenge” were found spray painted on the side of the building as well.

According to Metro police, this is the first act of vandalism in Nashville seen as related to the recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision.