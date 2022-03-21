NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man has been charged after an attempted robbery near Nissan Stadium Sunday night.

According to a warrant, police were called to Woodland Street and South 2nd Street around 4:52 p.m. The victim reportedly told officers Gerald Gutierrez, 52, walked up to him, pulled out a knife, and demanded his belongings.

Authorities said Gutierrez then put the knife away, walked up to the victim, and punched him in the face multiple times, before fleeing the scene. Police said he did not successfully take any of the victim’s items.

The warrant said Gutierrez was found half a mile away at 227 Shelby Avenue, was identified and taken into custody.