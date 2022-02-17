NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Car break-ins are continuing at the Loews Vanderbilt hotel on West End.

In January, News 2 reported on more than 50 car break-ins in the hotel parking garage in one week. Metro police say at least five more have been reported since then.

Investigators recently released photos that show three possible suspects exiting the parking garage stairwell on the night of several reported break-ins in January.

A married couple spoke with News 2 anonymously last month when their truck was broken into on the property. Thieves stole a gun, purse and money from inside. They estimate it will cost thousands of dollars to replace the smashed windows and other repair other items that were damaged inside the cab.

This week, that couple received a letter from the hotel’s insurance company notifying them that there is “no evidence” Loews is legally responsible for the incident.

“They’re claiming it’s not their fault, but there’s a problem,” the husband said. “They told me that since we paid for parking at the stand where you drive in and pull a ticket, that on that ticket it would’ve told us that they were not responsible.”

However, the couple says they never received a ticket. They used their room key to get in and out of the parking garage.

“They legit just said due to the fact that we pulled a paper ticket they weren’t responsible and sent this letter saying this case is closed,” the wife said.

After almost 60 break-ins in two months, the couple says something seems “fishy” and they are frustrated. They want to warn others and remind people to stay alert at all times.

“I personally would not recommend anyone stay there,” the wife said. “Actually, at this point, I am kind of leery of staying downtown just because nobody knows what’s going on there. And it’s very unfair to the ones that this is costing an enormous amount of money.”

The couple told News 2 the hotel did reimburse them for their stay but will not pay for the damage to their vehicle or the stolen items.

News 2 called the hotel directly for comment on Thursday and didn’t receive a response. We also reached out to their public and media relations departments.