ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 was closed early Saturday morning as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard at mile marker 60.8.

According to Metro police, the crash involved at least two vehicles, and one of the vehicles may have caught fire following the collision.

Authorities reported that at least two people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries that were sustained in the crash. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

All eastbound lanes of I-24 reopened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Additional information about the crash was not immediately released.