NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash along Interstate 65 north of downtown Nashville early Sunday morning.

The rollover crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 87.

Metro police reported one person was killed in the crash and at least two people were injured.

The roadway was closed to traffic until 6 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.