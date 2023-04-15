NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a deadly Saturday shooting at an apartment complex in the Bordeaux area.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, a shooting was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 from the 24000 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Dispatch told News 2 that at least one person died following the incident.

News 2 reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for additional information about the shooting, but authorities have yet to respond.