NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following a deadly Saturday shooting at an apartment complex in the Bordeaux area.
According to Metro Nashville dispatch, a shooting was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 from the 24000 block of Buena Vista Pike.
Dispatch told News 2 that at least one person died following the incident.
News 2 reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department for additional information about the shooting, but authorities have yet to respond.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.