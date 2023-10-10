NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash at a busy Antioch intersection Tuesday.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bell Road and Smith Springs Road.

Metro police reported at least one person was killed in the crash, which involved a semi truck and sedan. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway is currently closed to traffic. It is not known when it will reopen.

No additional information was released.